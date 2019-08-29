DHS Waives More Enviro Laws To Speed Up Border Wall

Law360 (August 29, 2019, 1:46 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Homeland Security on Thursday said it will waive a slew of environmental protection laws that it says could hinder barrier construction along the Texas southern border, a move that has previously faced heated opposition from environmental groups. Acting DHS Secretary Kevin McAleenan swept aside more than two dozen statutes and regulations that he said could impede construction of additional physical barriers and roads in the Hidalgo County and Starr County areas of Texas. The waiver is set to take effect on Friday. The counties fall within the Rio Grande Valley region, which has been the site of...

