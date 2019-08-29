Keep Nokia 5G Tech Suit In Calif., Judge Is Urged

Law360 (August 29, 2019, 5:57 PM EDT) -- A German car parts supplier has urged a California federal judge not to move the company's suit over Nokia’s 5G cellphone tech licensing terms from San Jose to Dallas, saying the litigation belongs in the high-tech epicenter of Silicon Valley. Continental Automotive Systems sued Nokia and other companies in May, claiming they triggered excess royalty charges for critical cellular technology by refusing to license it on fair, reasonable and nondiscriminatory, or FRAND, terms. The defendants want to move the antitrust suit to Texas, telling the court July 31 that there is no material connection between the litigation and California’s Northern District....

