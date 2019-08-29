Calif. Tribe Asks NY Court To Nix Wells Fargo Loan Suit

Law360 (August 29, 2019, 5:08 PM EDT) -- The Picayune Rancheria of Chukchansi Indians of California urged a New York state court Wednesday to toss Wells Fargo’s suit that claims the tribe is trying to avoid making payments on a $250 million loan for its casino, saying that its refinancing of the loan was legitimate and the bank isn’t allowed to bring its suit under the parties' agreement. Wells Fargo hit the tribe and the Chukchansi Economic Development Authority with a complaint in July, claiming they had concocted a scheme designed to withhold cash payments that should go toward $250 million in secured notes for which the bank serves...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS