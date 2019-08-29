FilmOn Exec Barred From Court After Harassment Trial Fit

Law360 (August 29, 2019, 11:23 PM EDT) -- Following another angry outburst by FilmOn founder Alki David on Thursday, a California judge barred the self-represented billionaire from attending the remainder of his civil trial over allegations he sexually harassed an employee, although he left the door open to call David back to testify in any punitive damages phase. Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Christopher K. Lui had already informed David on Wednesday afternoon that he can no longer question witnesses or deliver closing arguments in the trial, and before the jury entered the courtroom on Thursday morning David asked the judge to reconsider the decision. But when it became...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS