ERISA Suit Over Stock Deal Led By Felon Nears Class Cert.

Law360, San Francisco (August 29, 2019, 6:19 PM EDT) -- A California magistrate judge said Thursday she will certify a class of employees who claim a government contractor that provides youth job training violated ERISA, shorting them through an unfair stock sale to an employee ownership plan led by a man who later admitted stealing from other plans. U.S. Magistrate Judge Jacqueline Scott Corley said at a hearing in San Francisco that she would grant class certification, brushing aside Adams and Associates Inc.'s argument that a former employee seeking to be one of the class representatives should not be allowed to proceed due to significant animus. "I actually see someone who...

