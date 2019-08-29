Jets Fan Can't Revive Suit At 3rd Circ. Over Ticket Policy

Law360 (August 29, 2019, 6:45 PM EDT) -- A New York Jets fan who claims his seat licenses became worthless when the team started selling season tickets to fans without a license can’t revive his proposed class action because the policy change did not take away his right to specific seats, the Third Circuit said Thursday. In a nonprecedential opinion, a circuit panel upheld a New Jersey federal court ruling last year tossing James T. Gengo's complaint alleging the Jets unlawfully sold season tickets to fans without a "personal seat license" for the same section of MetLife Stadium where he was previously required to hold such a license in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS