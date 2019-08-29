YES Network Sold To Yankees Parent Co.-Led JV In $3.5B Deal

Law360 (August 29, 2019, 4:56 PM EDT) -- An investor group featuring the New York Yankees’ parent company, Sinclair Broadcast Group and Amazon.com Inc. have agreed to take over the YES Network in a deal with an enterprise value of $3.47 billion, the companies said Thursday. The YES Network agreement sees a consortium comprising Yankee Global Enterprises, with strategic partners Sinclair and Amazon.com Inc., buying the roughly 80% interest in YES Network that it does not already own from Cravath Swaine & Moore LLP-advised Disney, according to a statement. As part of the deal, equity investments are being provided by Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP-advised RedBird Capital, plus funds...

