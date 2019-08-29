Facebook Must Face Trimmed Messenger Data Scraping Suit

Law360 (August 29, 2019, 9:16 PM EDT) -- A California federal court on Thursday kept alive a proposed class action claiming Facebook scooped up Android users' call and text logs without permission and then sold the data to advertisers, but the judge warned that the users don't have a "guaranteed path to victory." U.S. District Judge Richard Seeborg shot down Facebook's argument that the Android users hadn't shown the social media company's Messenger application scraped their call and text data without their authorization. The judge pointed to expert testimony put forth by the users indicating that their data was scraped before they allegedly consented to the practice. The expert...

