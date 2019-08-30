Wi-Fi Hot Spot Co. Can't Land Retrial In $2.2M Patent Case

Law360 (August 30, 2019, 3:07 PM EDT) -- A Wi-Fi hot spot company can’t get a do-over of the trial that saddled it with a $2.2 million patent infringement judgment, a New York federal judge ruled in an opinion that contained reprimands for both parties. U.S. District Judge Jed S. Rakoff denied uCloudlink’s bid for a retrial Wednesday, saying the court was not “persuaded that any of the putative errors assigned by uCloudlink resulted in serious error or a miscarriage of justice.” Judge Rakoff also allowed the holding company of Wi-Fi rival Skyroam — SIMO Holdings — to supplement its damages in a 52-page opinion that had dismissive words...

