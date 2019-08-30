GE Shareholders See Performance Cover-Up Claims Trimmed

Law360 (August 30, 2019, 3:35 PM EDT) -- General Electric and several of its executives escaped most of the securities fraud claims in a proposed shareholder class action accusing the industrial giant of covering up performance problems, after a New York federal judge trimmed the suit Thursday. The investors had claimed that GE and its top brass misrepresented liabilities in its long-term care insurance portfolio and concealed struggling performance in its power generation division following a marketwide decline in energy equipment needs. U.S. District Judge Jesse M. Furman threw out all claims related to GE's LTC insurance portfolio — finding that the investors failed to state a convincing claim...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS