5th Circ. Upholds $4.2M Award In Longshoreman's Fatal Fall

Law360 (August 30, 2019, 6:35 PM EDT) -- A Fifth Circuit panel unanimously approved a $4.2 million judgment for the family of a longshoreman who died on a junked oil rig in Louisiana but sent the case back to a lower court for tweaks to interest on the award. The unpublished opinion filed Thursday was the circuit court’s second intervention in the case, affirming that marine salvage company Manson Gulf LLC was responsible for the death of J.J. LaFleur. The longshoreman fell 50 feet through a hole in the deck of a rig that Manson had turned over for recycling. A lower court in Louisiana had found that Manson...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS