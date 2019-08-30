Ex-NCAI GC Brings Defamation Suit Over Harassment Claims

Law360 (August 30, 2019, 4:32 PM EDT) -- The former general counsel of the National Congress of American Indians has filed a $6.1 million defamation lawsuit against the organization and a handful of native-owned news outlets in Oregon federal court, alleging that they smeared his reputation by distributing purportedly false sexual harassment claims. John Dossett alleges that publications operated by NCAI, Ho-Chunk Inc., Noble Savage Media LLC and High Country News smeared him by spreading false rumors that he had harassed women sexually while working at the congress, leading the organization to fire him after it came under public pressure, according to the complaint filed Thursday by the attorney...

