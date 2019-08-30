Calif. Community Sues To Bar Highway Work Over Flood Risk

Law360 (August 30, 2019, 6:54 PM EDT) -- Owners of a mobile home community in Orange County, California, have sued the California Department of Transportation to halt a highway expansion project, alleging that environmental vetting for the work was improper and could lead to flooding. The owners are asking a California federal court to stop work on the project near the community until the drainage issues are sorted out and studied, claiming that if the highway expansion isn't altered, it could make flooding for community residents worse. They want the court to declare that environmental laws were violated and order the government to install drainage facilities that will do the job...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS