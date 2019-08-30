Ex-Fitness VP Gets 2 Months For Tipping Go-Private Deal

Law360 (August 30, 2019, 3:14 PM EDT) -- A former Life Time Fitness executive who triggered an insider trading scheme by leaking information about the gym’s planned take-private announcement was sentenced Friday to 60 days in prison. U.S. District Judge Matthew Kennelly said the term he gave Shane Fleming is “significantly lower” than what he anticipated giving him before Eric Buss, Life Time’s former general counsel, asked the judge for leniency earlier this month. Buss told the Northern Illinois judge that he informed Fleming about the deal in the first place and helped fire him upon indictment but then defended the company’s position to hire him back 18 months...

