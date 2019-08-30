Investors Can Ask To Depose UK Traders In Forex Suit

Law360 (August 30, 2019, 5:19 PM EDT) -- Investors claiming that several big banks fixed the foreign exchange market will be allowed to ask British courts for help in deposing three London-based traders as the investors go after Credit Suisse, the only bank yet to settle, a New York federal judge ruled. In three brief orders Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Lorna G. Schofield approved the corresponding requests to seek assistance from U.K. courts in taking testimony from three former forex traders in the London offices of multiple international banks. The investors, who have so far won $2.3 billion in settlements with the other banks in the suit, had argued...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS