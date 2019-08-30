Shapiro & Gellert Helps With $97M NYC Hotel Project Loan

Law360 (August 30, 2019, 5:30 PM EDT) -- A Mack Real Estate Group lending arm provided $96.5 million to Marx Development Group for a Hudson Yards hotel development project on 11th Avenue in Manhattan and Shapiro & Gellert worked on the transaction, according to records made public Friday in New York. The loan from Mack Real Estate Credit Strategies is for a project at 450 11th Ave., and $12 million of the $96.5 million is new financing for the property while the remainder is assumption and refinance of pre-existing debt. Marx Development Group is planning to build a Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide hotel at the site, and DSM...

