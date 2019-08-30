Pai Says Huawei Cut From 3.5 GHz Development Process

Law360 (August 30, 2019, 4:27 PM EDT) -- Huawei has been booted from a network that is helping develop the equipment and standards for the 3.5 GHz band, the head of the Federal Communications Commission revealed in response to concerns from a group of senators about the Chinese tech giant's involvement. The tech company hasn't been part of the Wireless Innovation Forum since May, when its membership was suspended, FCC Chairman Ajit Pai said in a letter to the bipartisan group of senators in late August. Pai also attempted to assuage the senators' concerns about what Huawei's involvement could mean for national security. The forum has been working to...

