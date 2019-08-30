IPhone Security Flaws Affected Thousands, Google Says

Law360 (August 30, 2019, 6:12 PM EDT) -- Researchers from Google have revealed what they called security gaps in Apple's iPhones that could have allowed hackers to access private messages, real-time location data and other sensitive information from users who visited certain websites since at least 2017. The flaws, which Apple fixed as part of a software update in February, affected thousands of users a week who visited a "small collection of hacked websites" that were programmed to install malware that could allow attackers to monitor users' devices, Google's Project Zero security research team wrote in a Thursday night blog post. "There was no target discrimination. Simply visiting the...

