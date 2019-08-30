Ex-Locke Lord Atty's Crypto Trial Set For November

Law360 (August 30, 2019, 8:44 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge on Friday set a November trial date for former Locke Lord LLP attorney Mark S. Scott, who is accused of laundering money in connection with a $400 million cryptocurrency scam, delaying the trial for about a month. Scott is accused of conspiring to launder money from a pyramid scheme involving what prosecutors called "a purported cryptocurrency" dubbed OneCoin. A jury trial had been set to commence on Oct. 7, but prosecutors on Thursday complained they didn't have enough time to review tens of thousands of documents relevant to the case. Those materials, which were seized from Scott's...

