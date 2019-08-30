'Cruel' FilmOn Exec Owes $10M For Harassment, Jury Told

Law360 (August 30, 2019, 8:58 PM EDT) -- FilmOn founder Alki David is a "cruel, egotistical bully" who should pay at least $10 million for sexually harassing and battering a former employee, the worker's attorney told a California jury during closing arguments Friday. The arguments capped a wild and chaotic trial in which David represented himself without an attorney, running afoul of Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Christopher K. Liu with his numerous angry outbursts and racking up $9,000 in sanctions before finally getting himself banned from the courtroom Thursday morning. After dominating the proceedings with his aggressive behavior, David was not present for closings on Friday, and the...

