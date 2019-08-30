Key Questions The Oklahoma Opioid Verdict Didn't Answer

Law360 (August 30, 2019, 4:19 PM EDT) -- Opioid litigation has been going on in one form or another for more than 20 years. It is important to classify the various types of defendants, and to realize that their legal vulnerability differs from one group to another, although there is some overlap between groups. The first group of defendants consists of opioid manufacturers such as Actavis, Cephalon, Endo, Insys Therapeutics, Janssen (a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson), Mallinckrodt, Purdue Pharma and Teva. The second group, distributors, includes AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson. The third group of defendants consists of various retail pharmacies such as CVS, Walgreens and Wal-Mart....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS