Disney Hit With $3M Suit Over Space Mountain Injury

Law360 (September 3, 2019, 3:50 PM EDT) -- An Alaska woman has sued Walt Disney Co. in California federal court for a head injury she allegedly suffered while exiting a Disneyland roller coaster that was diverted to a dimly lit maintenance tunnel after a ride malfunction. Sarah Andrews alleged in a complaint on Friday that she had not been warned of a low concrete ceiling in the tunnel and “violently struck” her head as she rose from her seat on the Space Mountain roller coaster at Disney’s theme park in Anaheim, California. She and her husband, Ryan Andrews, seek more than $3 million in damages. The Andrews family had...

