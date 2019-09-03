Cubs Get ADA Suit Over Wrigley Renovations Trimmed

Law360 (September 3, 2019, 4:07 PM EDT) -- A Chicago Cubs fan can sue over the number of wheelchair accessible seats planned for in-progress Wrigley Field renovations and where the seats are placed throughout the stadium, but not over accessible seating in luxury boxes, an Illinois federal judge ruled Friday. U.S. District Judge Jorge Alonso also tossed David Felimon Cerda’s claims under the Rehabilitation Act. Cerda had alleged that because the Cubs received a tax break from the National Park Service in return for reducing the size of the Jumbotrons in the bleachers, the team can’t intentionally discriminate against handicapped people. But the judge found that “federal financial assistance”...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS