Key Player In Belize Fraud Case Must Offer Docs, FTC Says

Law360 (September 3, 2019, 5:49 PM EDT) -- The Federal Trade Commission has asked a Maryland federal court to compel a key marketing strategist to produce documents in a Belize property sales fraud case, alleging that he has refused through his counsel to participate in most discovery. The FTC said in its Friday motion to compel discovery that co-defendant Luke Chadwick by his own sworn testimony “blueprinted the entire sales strategy” for the marketing operation within the Sanctuary Belize Enterprise, which the FTC has called the largest overseas real estate investment scam it has ever targeted. But Chadwick refused to attend a preliminary injunction hearing, failed to produce any documents...

