Calif. Jury Hits Ford With $34M Asbestos Verdict

Law360 (August 30, 2019, 9:08 PM EDT) -- A California jury on Friday hit Ford Motor Co. with $25.5 million in punitive damages for making asbestos-containing auto brakes that caused a former mechanic's mesothelioma, adding to the $8.5 million they awarded the man and his wife Thursday. After a four-week trial, the Los Angeles jury deliberated for less than two hours on Thursday before returning with a verdict in favor of plaintiffs Arthur and Janet Putt, finding that Ford was liable for his repeated exposure to asbestos in auto brakes, according to the Putts' attorneys at Simmons Hanly Conroy LLC. The jury found Ford's failure to recall or place...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS