Fish And Wildlife Seeks Flight From Endangered Condor Suit

Law360 (September 4, 2019, 8:40 PM EDT) -- A U.S. government agency wants a California federal court to toss a suit over a development project’s potential threat to critically endangered condors, saying Native American and environmental activists wrongly claim the birds and their habitat are "traditional cultural properties." The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service contends that, contrary to claims by the Wishtoyo Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to preserving the history and culture of the Chumash tribe, and the Center for Biological Diversity, condors and their habitat do not meet the requirements for listing as traditional cultural properties on the National Register of Historic Places. As a wild animal, the condor...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS