Nokia, Others Try To Duck 'Wild' Cellular Tech Allegations

Law360 (September 3, 2019, 7:27 PM EDT) -- Nokia and other companies urged a California federal court Friday to dismiss a suit from a German car parts supplier over licensing rates for cellular technology, saying the allegations are based entirely on speculation and hypothetical harm. Nokia Corp. and the other companies, which hold standard essential patents related to wireless communications, hit back against a suit from Continental Automotive Systems over the rates on patents they agreed to license on fair, reasonable and nondiscriminatory terms. The companies said that in order for Continental’s monopolization claims to stand it would have to allege they deceived the organizations that incorporated their patents...

