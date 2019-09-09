J&J Hid Asbestos In Talc, Woman Tells 2nd Jury After Mistrial

Law360, Torrance, Calif. (September 9, 2019, 10:58 PM EDT) -- Johnson & Johnson knew decades ago that its talcum powder products contained asbestos but hid it from the public, an attorney for a woman with mesothelioma told a California jury Monday during opening statements in a retrial coming roughly one year after a jury deadlocked on her claims. Jay Stuemke of Simon Greenstone Panatier, representing plaintiff Carolyn Weirick and her wife, Elvira Escudero, told the jurors on the first day of the trial in Torrance, California, that they would see internal documents revealing that J&J knew in the 1960s and '70s that its products contained asbestos in the form of fibers of...

