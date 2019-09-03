Ill. Landowners Time-Barred In Army Corps Flooding Suit

Law360 (September 3, 2019, 6:55 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Court of Federal Claims on Friday tossed a suit by 62 Illinois landowners accusing the Army Corps of Engineers of causing the Mississippi River’s water levels to rise by placing an increasing number of “river training structures” in the water, saying their complaint was filed too late. Their August 2018 lawsuit was filed outside the Tucker Act’s six-year statute of limitations, said U.S. Federal Claims Judge Elaine D. Kaplan, agreeing with the government’s argument that the plaintiffs knew or should have known before August 2012 that flooding was common in the area near their property. “It is undisputed that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS