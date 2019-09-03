Miami Developer To Appeal Condo Association's $41M Verdict

Law360 (September 3, 2019, 10:09 PM EDT) -- The developer of the BrickellHouse luxury tower in Miami pledged Tuesday to appeal a $40.6 million verdict a state jury awarded Friday to the building's condo association for a failed robotic parking system, saying it duplicates an earlier settlement with the association's insurer. In a statement, counsel for BrickellHouse Holding LLC said the developer followed the law by purchasing insurance for the garage and that BrickellHouse Condominium Association Inc. already was paid $32 million by the insurer in a July 2018 settlement of its claim for equipment coverage. They added that the association failed to use that money to repair the garage and instead...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS