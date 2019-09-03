Pipeline Co. Owes Natural Gas Supplier $5.6M For Broken Deal

Law360 (September 3, 2019, 9:26 PM EDT) -- A Texas judge has awarded natural gas supplier Rainbow Energy Marketing Corp. more than $5.6 million after a bench trial from earlier this year determined that another company had breached its agreement to let Rainbow access its pipeline In a two-page final judgment signed on Aug. 29, Harris County District Court Judge Tanya Garrison ordered that American Midstream (Alabama Intrastate) LLC pay Rainbow roughly $5.16 million for the profits it lost when it couldn't get access to American Midstream's pipeline, plus about $450,000 in prejudgment interest. The judge also ordered American Midstream to pay post-judgment interest of 5.45% on the lost...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS