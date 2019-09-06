Equity Pay Pro Returns To Baker McKenzie After Alphabet Gig

Law360 (September 6, 2019, 5:34 PM EDT) -- A seasoned attorney specializing in employee compensation equity plans has come back to Baker McKenzie after spending the last eight years with Google parent company Alphabet Inc. Jennifer Kirk will be based out of San Francisco and will be part of Baker McKenzie's compensation team, the law firm said Sept. 3. Kirk told Law360 on Friday that while she was working on legal issues at Alphabet, her role started to become more operational, and she made the move to Baker McKenzie to get back to practicing law. "Mostly, I really feel like I have a lot to add now that I've...

