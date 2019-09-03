Calif. Senate OKs Bill Nixing 'Varsity Blues' Tax Deductions

Law360 (September 3, 2019, 7:28 PM EDT) -- California residents involved in the "Varsity Blues" college admissions scandal would be prohibited from receiving income and corporate tax benefits from business expense deductions and charitable contributions under a bill passed by the state Senate Tuesday. A.B. 136, sponsored by Assembly member Sharon Quirk-Silva, D-Fullerton, was approved by the state Senate Tuesday, 40-0, after passing the state Assembly in May and a Senate panel in June. Because of amendments made in the Senate, the bill will go back to the Assembly to vote on the amended bill. Quirk-Silva’s office did not respond Tuesday to requests for comment. The bill would prevent...

