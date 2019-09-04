Auto Dealers Get CDK System Access Counterclaims Trimmed

Law360 (September 4, 2019, 8:51 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge on Tuesday sent CDK Global back to the drawing board on some of its counterclaims against auto dealers accusing the company and a rival in a sprawling class action of monopolizing the market for crucial auto dealer data. U.S. District Judge Robert M. Dow Jr. left intact CDK's breach of contract claims and its accusations against two dealership groups under the Digital Millennium Copyright Act. But he tossed its counterclaim based on the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act, while giving CDK until Sept. 30 to amend its allegations. The CFAA requires a showing of at least $5,000...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS