Google To Pay $170M Over YouTube Child Privacy Claims

Law360 (September 4, 2019, 10:10 AM EDT) -- Google LLC and its YouTube subsidiary have agreed to pay a record $170 million to settle claims by the Federal Trade Commission and New York's attorney general over the video sharing site's allegedly knowing and illegal harvesting of personal information from children, the regulators said Wednesday. As part of the deal, Google and YouTube will pay $136 million to the FTC and $34 million to New York over the alleged violations, regulators said Wednesday. (Getty) The long-rumored deal will require the tech giants to fork over $136 million to the FTC and $34 million to New York for allegedly violating the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS