Real Estate Rumors: Peter Gayda, Phoenix Life, Deutsche

Law360 (September 4, 2019, 5:11 PM EDT) -- An entity affiliated with investor Peter Gayda has sold a Fort Lauderdale, Florida, retail property for $15.8 million, The Real Deal reported on Wednesday. The deal is for the 38,334-square-foot PMG Plaza at 1101 N. Federal Highway, and the buyer is a joint venture of investors Haim Yehezkel, Roy Mussaffi and Joseph Cohen, according to the report. The property was built in 1985 and last traded hands in 1997, The Real Deal said. Phoenix Life Insurance Co. has taken over an $8.8 million loan for a shopping center redevelopment project in Poughkeepsie, New York, Westfair Online reported on Wednesday. The company...

