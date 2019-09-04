Conn. Stadium Fraudster Can’t Dodge Conviction At 2nd Circ.

Law360 (September 4, 2019, 3:22 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit refused to let a man dodge his conviction for pocketing funds earmarked for a $12 million soccer stadium, ruling Wednesday that a lower court properly let the government bring evidence of his misstatements about having an NFL career. In a summary order, the three-judge appellate panel affirmed the conviction and sentence of James C. Duckett Jr. He and his co-conspirator, Mitchell Anderson, were initially charged in June 2016 with 26 counts of fraud for allegedly overbilling the city of Hartford, Connecticut, hundreds of thousands of dollars through inflated invoices in connection with a 2014 contract to develop Dillon...

