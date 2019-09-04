Major Chip Makers Duck Antitrust Conspiracy Claims, For Now

Law360 (September 4, 2019, 10:11 PM EDT) -- Samsung Electronics Co., Micron Technology Inc. and SK Hynix Inc. scored a win on Tuesday when a California federal court threw out most of a proposed class action brought by consumers who alleged the chip makers colluded to fix prices on dynamic random-access memory, a key component in many digital devices. U.S. District Judge Jeffrey S. White said the consumers hadn't adequately shown how they were harmed by the companies' alleged price-fixing on DRAM products, which are used in laptops, smartphones, cameras and other common consumer electronics. "The court must be able to, from the face of the complaint, infer both...

