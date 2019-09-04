NY Defense Co. Owes $2.6M For Accidentally Overbilling Feds

Law360 (September 4, 2019, 4:35 PM EDT) -- A New York defense contractor has agreed to fork over $2.6 million for accidentally overbilling the federal government, the U.S. attorney's office in Brooklyn said Wednesday. Long Island-based Arkwin Industries Inc., which manufactures hydraulics systems and is both a prime and subcontractor to the U.S. Department of Defense, the Air Force and the Navy, agreed to pay the settlement after it discovered and disclosed to the government that its accounting system had double-counted the hours that its workers had spent inspecting products. "This resolution demonstrates how government contractors and suppliers should act when they discover overbilling — Arkwin notified the authorities,...

