NFL Wants To Shut Down Heated Concussion Appeal

Law360 (September 4, 2019, 8:15 PM EDT) -- The NFL has come out with guns blazing against a retired player’s request for a do-over following the denial of his concussion settlement claim, calling the closely watched episode a procedurally flawed “futile exercise” and a meritless “waste of judicial resources.” In a brief, three-page letter to U.S. District Judge Anita B. Brody filed Tuesday, Bruce Birenboim of Paul Weiss Rifkind Wharton & Garrison LLP — which represents the National Football League in its landmark concussion settlement — asked the judge to deny Amon Gordon’s Rule 60 motion outright. Rule 60 motions are a rarely used procedural device that essentially asks...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS