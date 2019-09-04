Ex-NJ Racetrack Operator Can't Block Sports Betting For Now

Law360 (September 4, 2019, 9:34 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal judge on Wednesday rejected an ex-horse racetrack operator’s attempt to stop another entity from bringing sports betting to part of the onetime track property, saying such a ruling is unnecessary since the entity has not even applied for a sports wagering license. In denying the bid for a preliminary injunction, U.S. District Judge Renée Marie Bumb said former racetrack operator GS Park Racing LP will likely defeat a lawsuit filed by Cherry Hill Towne Center Partners LLC over a provision limiting gaming at the property to GSPR. Since Cherry Hill Towne Center has not sought a license,...

