Texas Law Could Signal More State, Federal Deepfake Bans

Law360 (September 6, 2019, 3:52 PM EDT) -- On Sept. 1, Texas became the first state in the nation to prohibit the creation or distribution of deepfake videos intended to harm candidates for public office or influence elections.[1] Amid rising fears of the dangers of hyper-realistic, computer-altered fake photos and videos, Texas is now only the second state to impose penalties on the creation and propagation of deepfakes in certain circumstances. Other state houses around the country, as well as Congress, may adopt additional, comparable measures targeting deepfake technology over the next year. The new Texas law defines a “deep fake video” as a video “created with the intent...

