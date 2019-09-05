Lyft Is Hiding 'Sexual Predator Crisis,' Passengers Say

Law360 (September 5, 2019, 10:02 PM EDT) -- Ride-hailing service Lyft Inc. allows known sexual predators to transport passengers and routinely hides sexual assault complaints from law enforcement and the general public, according to a lawsuit filed Wednesday by 14 women who say the company is in the midst of a "sexual predator crisis." The unnamed women hit Lyft with a 40-page mass tort complaint in California state court, alleging they were raped or sexually assaulted while riding with Lyft in 2018 and 2019. And they're not alone. Between 2014 and 2016, Lyft received nearly 100 sexual assault complaints against its drivers in California, the suit said. But the...

