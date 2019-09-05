Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Public Justice Clarifies Commerce Exemption In GrubHub Suit

Law360 (September 5, 2019, 4:17 PM EDT) -- Legal advocates at Public Justice PC have weighed in on a bid by GrubHub Inc. delivery drivers to keep their proposed wage-and-hour class action in court, telling the Seventh Circuit that all workers engaged in interstate commerce are exempt from arbitration.

Public Justice, a nonprofit public interest law firm, filed an amicus brief with the federal appeals court Tuesday saying that the U.S. Supreme Court's January decision in New Prime v. Oliveira made clear that the Federal Arbitration Act's so-called transportation worker exemption applied to all workers engaged in interstate commerce, even those classified as independent contractors.

Public Justice, which represented truck...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®