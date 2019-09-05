Colgate Tries To Narrow ERISA Suit Over Lump-Sum Payouts

Law360 (September 5, 2019, 4:34 PM EDT) -- Colgate-Palmolive Co. has asked a New York federal judge to pare down a class action by retirees who received lump-sum benefits payments they claim were too small, saying its retirement plan committee had wide latitude to decide how much the former workers were owed. The company on Wednesday asked for summary judgment on two of the five counts in the suit, including claims that it denied lead plaintiff Rebecca McCutcheon the right to relevant documents in an administrative benefits review and that the class members were denied all the benefits they say they are owed. The ex-workers claim they were denied...

