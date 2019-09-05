NY Village Says Tribe Can't Redo Dispute Over Gambling Law

Law360 (September 5, 2019, 7:08 PM EDT) -- A New York village told a federal judge that the Cayuga Nation can't resurrect its yearslong fight against an anti-gambling ordinance, saying the tribe is duplicating an earlier lawsuit it lost after the U.S. Supreme Court handed down a ruling over gaming lands on historic reservations. The village of Union Springs argued in a motion for summary judgment Wednesday that the Cayuga Nation's second lawsuit came eight years after the high court's ruling in Sherrill v. Oneida Nation identified the government's land-into-trust process as the "proper avenue" for the tribe to restore sovereignty over its historic reservation lands. At the core...

