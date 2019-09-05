Single 'Varsity Blues' Conspiracy Creates Atty Conflict: Feds

Law360, Boston (September 5, 2019, 12:04 PM EDT) -- Federal prosecutors said the alleged mastermind of the "Varsity Blues" college admissions scheme links a parent and a coach charged in separate cases, creating a conflict for Miner Orkand Siddall LLP, which represents both men, during a hearing Thursday morning in Boston. Miner Orkand's clients, a University of Southern California parent and the former Georgetown tennis coach, both interacted with William "Rick" Singer and are "absolutely part of the same case," prosecutors said Thursday. (AP) Former Georgetown tennis coach Gordon Ernst is charged with taking millions in bribes in exchange for getting students into the school fraudulently as recruited athletes, while...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS