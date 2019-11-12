High Court Seems Poised To Let Trump End DACA

Law360, Washington (November 12, 2019, 12:25 PM EST) -- The Supreme Court's conservative majority appeared sympathetic to the Trump administration during Tuesday's hearing over whether it can rescind the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, with several justices suggesting the decision to shut down the Obama-era program is a matter of agency discretion. A group of people rally outside the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday as oral arguments take place over the Trump administration’s decision to end the DACA program. (AP) The Trump administration is appealing court orders from around the country forcing it to keep the DACA program, which provides legal protections to roughly 700,000 immigrants who came to the...

