Ex-Housing Agency GC Keeps FCA Win, But $1.9M Award Cut

Law360 (September 5, 2019, 10:24 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge on Thursday affirmed the former general counsel of the Houston Housing Authority's jury trial win on claims she was fired for reporting possible fraud, but ruled the attorney must accept $1.18 million instead of $1.92 million or face a new trial on damages. In a 63-page order, Senior U.S. District Judge Nancy F. Atlas rejected the bulk of the HHA's bid to toss plaintiff Karen Miniex's trial win, writing that she would neither enter judgment for HHA nor vacate the jury's liability finding and hold a new trial. Judge Atlas rejected the HHA's argument that no reasonable...

