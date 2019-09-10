9th Circ. Ruling Highlights Evolution Of Calif. Arbitration Law

Law360 (September 10, 2019, 3:03 PM EDT) -- In Blair v. Rent-A-Center Inc., decided on June 28,[1] the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit confirmed the California Supreme Court’s rule preventing predispute waivers of a plaintiff’s right to seek public injunctive relief under California’s consumer statutes.[2] Consumer-focused businesses that include arbitration clauses in their account agreements should reevaluate their arbitration clauses in light of California’s prohibition on the waiver of a plaintiff’s right to seek public injunctive relief. The U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling in AT&T Mobility v. Concepcion[3] caused a shock wave in California’s class action bar when it held that the Federal Arbitration Act preempted California’s...

